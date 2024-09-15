Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.28. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

