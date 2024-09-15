Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $198.32

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $198.32, but opened at $204.61. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $210.61, with a volume of 13,588 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 7.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.64.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 9,124 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $2,003,721.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $2,003,721.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,489.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,444. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $4,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.