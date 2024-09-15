Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Hub Group worth $36,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,439,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 293,094 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

