Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.
HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
