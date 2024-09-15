Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.