ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.2% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.