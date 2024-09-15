ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.