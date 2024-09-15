ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $171,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,625 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

