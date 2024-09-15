ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.59. The company has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

