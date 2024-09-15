ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HISF opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HISF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.