ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
