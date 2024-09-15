ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,993,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 894,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

