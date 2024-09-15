ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,397,000 after purchasing an additional 253,373 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

