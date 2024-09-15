ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,060 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,060 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQWL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $675.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $101.01.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

