ICON Trading Up 2.9% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $126.81 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,032,926,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,556,929 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,032,798,286.2073175 with 1,017,549,044.3028816 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12967942 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,503,691.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

