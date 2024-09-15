ICON Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. ICON has a market capitalization of $129.20 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,032,879,153 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,555,854 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,032,798,286.2073175 with 1,017,549,044.3028816 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12967942 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,503,691.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

