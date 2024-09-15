IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.75 ($12.90).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.93) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get IG Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGG

IG Group Price Performance

IG Group Increases Dividend

IG Group stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.68) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 922.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 819.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 995.25 ($13.01). The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.59, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32.64 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. This represents a yield of 3.86%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,897.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £210,100.80 ($274,749.31). Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.