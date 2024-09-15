iLearningEngines’ (AILE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

Shares of AILE opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. iLearningEngines has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Analysts expect that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iLearningEngines

About iLearningEngines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

