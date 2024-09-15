iLearningEngines’ (AILE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
iLearningEngines Stock Performance
Shares of AILE opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. iLearningEngines has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Analysts expect that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
About iLearningEngines
iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.
