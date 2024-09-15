Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Immuneering stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Immuneering by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

