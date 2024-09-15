Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Indivior alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Indivior has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. Equities analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.