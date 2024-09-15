Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV
Indivior Stock Up 2.9 %
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. Equities analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.