Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ingevity stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $56.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,143,000 after buying an additional 75,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,359,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 88,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

