InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.20. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 48,407 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $814.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

