Insider Buying: FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Insider Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) insider Allyn Knoche acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$23,750.00.

FPX Nickel Price Performance

FPX Nickel Corp has a 1 year low of C$56.48 and a 1 year high of C$0.09.

Get FPX Nickel alerts:

FPX Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.