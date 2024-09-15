Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £78,589 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £785.89 ($1,027.71) per share, for a total transaction of £78,589 ($102,771.02).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £792.48 ($1,036.33) per share, for a total transaction of £39,624 ($51,816.40).

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £775.16 ($1,013.68) per share, for a total transaction of £38,758 ($50,683.93).

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £823.60 ($1,077.02) per share, with a total value of £41,180 ($53,851.18).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

LTI opened at GBX 771 ($10.08) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 800.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.58. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 713.92 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.03).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

