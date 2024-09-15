Insider Buying: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Purchases C$75,780.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Dean Richardson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.52 per share, with a total value of C$75,780.00.

Methanex Trading Up 1.0 %

Methanex stock opened at C$51.30 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$49.21 and a 52 week high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.55.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.6560088 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

MX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

