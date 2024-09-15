Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Director Purchases $44,630.95 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) Director Abigail Blunt acquired 49,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $44,630.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NRDY opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.68. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nerdy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Nerdy by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 1,064.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 168,206 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

