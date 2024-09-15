Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,185,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Stock Down 1.4 %
P3 Health Partners stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $176.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $379.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.