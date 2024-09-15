Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,185,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

P3 Health Partners stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $176.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $379.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About P3 Health Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 296,936 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 39.8% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth $3,557,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

