Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $426,600.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

