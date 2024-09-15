Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $1,064,319.20 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IT opened at $510.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.01 and a 200-day moving average of $460.65. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $510.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IT

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.