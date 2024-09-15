Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Mj Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

