Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Insider Sells $73,515.33 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The company has a market cap of $204.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.67. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 88.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

