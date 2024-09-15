Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £21,529.48 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 63,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44), for a total value of £21,529.48 ($28,154.15).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 101,266 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £36,455.76 ($47,673.28).

On Friday, August 16th, Thomas Spain sold 21,238 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £8,070.44 ($10,553.73).

On Friday, August 9th, Thomas Spain sold 363,892 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £134,640.04 ($176,069.10).

On Tuesday, August 6th, Thomas Spain sold 249,650 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £92,370.50 ($120,793.12).

On Monday, July 29th, Thomas Spain sold 28,378 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £11,634.98 ($15,215.09).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas Spain sold 45,187 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £18,074.80 ($23,636.46).

On Friday, July 5th, Thomas Spain sold 104,722 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £39,794.36 ($52,039.18).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Thomas Spain sold 80,061 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £30,423.18 ($39,784.46).

On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £1,808.42 ($2,364.88).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain purchased 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £8,250.18 ($10,788.78).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.24 million, a PE ratio of -261.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.42.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.