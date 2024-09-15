Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 189 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,413,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,886,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 178.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,236,000 after acquiring an additional 535,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.43.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -106.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

