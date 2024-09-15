Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FTI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.