Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Medifast worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 54.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Medifast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 370.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Up 0.7 %

MED opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.44 million. Medifast had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 25.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

