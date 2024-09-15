Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

TRMB opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

