Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.04 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

