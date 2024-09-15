Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.