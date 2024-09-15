Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

