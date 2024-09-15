Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

