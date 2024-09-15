Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FONAR were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 142.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,563 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 38.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 37.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. FONAR Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

