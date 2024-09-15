Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $581.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.01 and a 200-day moving average of $492.55. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $598.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $14,166,639 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

