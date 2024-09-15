Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,297 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,042,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

