InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 359,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 183,694 shares.The stock last traded at $103.61 and had previously closed at $102.32.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

