InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 359,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 183,694 shares.The stock last traded at $103.61 and had previously closed at $102.32.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
