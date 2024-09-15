International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines stock opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $216.09. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,068,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

