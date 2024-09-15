International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.4% Higher

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $214.97 and last traded at $214.55. Approximately 967,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,204,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

