Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $180,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

INTU opened at $655.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

