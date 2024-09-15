Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CFO Steven Vontur Sells 10,274 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $6.13 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $763.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

