Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE VPV opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

