Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $74.90. Approximately 38,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a market cap of $552.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

