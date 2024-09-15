Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPHQ stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

